SSMB29: SS Rajamouli opens up about his next with Mahesh Babu; promises to bring him to Japan during release

SS Rajamouli is without a doubt one of the most adored filmmakers, not just in south India but all over the country at present. The filmmaker recently flew to Japan for a special screening of his 2022 film RRR, which features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead.

The ace filmmaker has often showcased his love for the island nation, praising their culture and even reciprocating the love that they hold towards him. In fact, in his most recent visit, an 83-year-old grandmother even gifted origami cranes to the filmmaker when she got the chance to meet him. In the latest update, while talking to fans after the screening of RRR, SS Rajamouli opened up about his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29.

SS Rajamouli promises to bring Mahesh Babu to Japan

In an interaction with the audience after the film’s screening, SS Rajamouli spoke about his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu. The filmmaker revealed that the film’s writing had been completed and added that they were currently in the post-production stage of the film. He further mentioned that the casting is yet to be finalized and that only the protagonist has been decided. As soon as Rajamouli mentioned Mahesh Babu’s name, the audience erupted into cheers as well.

The filmmaker also mentioned that Mahesh Babu is quite handsome and said that he hoped to finish the film quickly. Furthermore, Rajamouli also promised to bring Mahesh Babu to Japan during the release of SSMB29.

What we know about SSMB29 so far

SSMB29 marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The film is touted to be a jungle adventure flick and is speculated to take place on a large scale. Additionally, it is also learned that the film has connections to mythology and Indian epics, a trait that is quite common in SS Rajamouli films. Further, it is understood that the film, as well as Mahesh Babu’s character, is heavily inspired by Lord Hanuman from the Indian epics.

Quite recently, it was reported that the Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan has been roped in for a prominent role in the film. However, by the looks of it, her role in the film has not yet been finalized, and official confirmation is awaited. It is also reported that Mahesh Babu will be seen in eight different looks in the film, which have been kept under wraps by the makers for the time being.

The filmmaker had earlier mentioned that SSMB29 will be an epic action adventure, quite comparable to the James Bond and Indiana Jones franchises, but with a much more rooted approach. It is expected that the film will go on the floor by April or May this year.