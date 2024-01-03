Suriya 43: Suriya-Sudha Kongara film’s pooja ceremony to take place in January; shoot commences few days later

Suriya and director Sudha Kongara are set to collaborate once again after their previously successful venture Soorarai Potru. The film which has roped in many talented actors is said to begin shooting from January 2024 onwards.

According to a recent update by influencer Amutha Bharathi, the film’s pooja ceremony is set to take place around the 3rd week of January which makes it close to the festival of Pongal and the shoot will commence a few days after the festival.

Moreover, the set work of the film is readily happening in Madurai American College with a few schedules planned in areas of Trichy, Chidambaram, and more. Suriya is undergoing immense preparations for the film’s role as he needs to fit the character of a college student. Additionally, GV Prakash has composed four songs for the film and two of them have already been fully developed with the recording.

Suriya 43 shoot to commence soon

Earlier, GV Prakash Kumar had also shared a picture of himself with director Sudha Kongara and singer Dhee after they had successfully finished the first recording session of the film. The film also marks GV Prakash’s 100th musical endeavor in a career he started back in 2006.

Moreover, Suriya 43 is expected to be a story revolving around the protests that occurred during the 1960s over the imperial imposition of the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu, disregarding the more commonly spoken language of Tamil. The film is based on college politics and the social setups present Suriya as a college student. The film has roped in actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma for crucial roles which was announced a while back with a motion poster.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is currently gearing up for the final shoots of his film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The film is said to be the most expensive film of Tamil cinema with actors like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil debut being part of the film. The film is expected to hit the theaters in the early half of 2024.

Suriya is expected to join director Vetrimaaran as well for their long-awaited film Vaadivaasal which is currently under pre-production and is facing a slight delay due to the director’s prior commitments.

