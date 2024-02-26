Suriya, Karthi’s father Sivakumar, faces social media backlash for mistreating fan at public event

The veteran actor Sivakumar is one of the most prominent faces in the history of Tamil cinema. The actor has been a part of close to 190 films over the course of his career, and has portrayed varying versatile roles as well. He is also the father of Kollywood superstars Suriya and Karthi.

In the latest update, the yesteryear actor finds himself at the center of a controversy for throwing away a shawl that an elderly fan gifted to him, in disgust. A video of Sivakumar’s act quickly surfaced on social media, and fans condemned the actor’s harsh reaction, calling him arrogant and saying that while the actor might have been in a hurry, it was not right to throw away something that a fan gifts with love.

Sivakumar’s previous controversies

Incidentally, this is not the first time Sivakumar is finding himself in troubled waters. In 2018, the actor made headlines for knocking down the phone from a fan’s hand, who was attempting to click a selfie with him. Similar to this instance, a video went viral on social media with fans criticizing the actor for his actions.

However, the actor publicly apologized later on and even bought the fan a new phone for knocking the other one down. Sivakumar also clarified his standpoint and mentioned that it is a basic courtesy to ask any person or celebrity for their permission before clicking selfies with them. He further emphasized that it wasn’t right to take a celebrity for granted and consider them as public property, and concluded by saying that celebrities deserve privacy and respect too.

Sivakumar’s workfront

Undeniably Sivakumar is a pioneer when it comes to Tamil cinema. The veteran actor who made his debut in the 1960s, has played roles of protagonists, antagonists and even supporting roles over the course of his career.

Over the course of his career, Sivakumar has been a part of around 190 films, and played an active role in television in the last few years of his film career. Although his acting career reduced post the 2000s, the actor remains quite popular, and is often invited for inaugurations, book launches and other public events.

