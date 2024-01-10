Thalapathy Vijay drops a selfie from The Greatest Of All Time sets; wins hearts in new clean save look

Thalapathy Vijay who is currently shooting for The Greatest Of All Time with director Venkat Prabhu in Chennai was recently spotted in a brand new look for the film.

The actor was seen in a young and clean-shave look which is a new style for him as he has not appeared without a moustache or beard in films for many years. The new look for the film is speculated to be for the young guy look he needs for portraying his young version in the film G.O.A.T.

Thalapathy Vijay’s manager, Jagadish Palanisamy shared a selfie the actor took when his fans surrounded the shooting location in Chennai, much reminiscent of the Neyvelli selfie the superstar took a few years ago during the shoot of Master.

Thalapathy Vijay’s new look for G.O.A.T

The makers of the film are currently shooting for the film in Chennai after that, the team will move to Rajasthan in February for their next schedule, which will be followed by two international schedules including places like Sri Lanka and Istanbul, as per the report. The film is also expected to release in the Summer of 2024.

Moreover, the film has been confirmed as having Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles, one being a much older character while the other is a young guy. The film has already been creating rumors due to its plot and with the makers releasing its first look and second look last week, the talk has only been increasing.

The initial rumor around the movie was that it would be a remake of the Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt film Looper, which was released back in 2012. Along with that, it was also speculated after the release of new looks from the movie that the Vijay starrer is the remake of Will Smith-Ang Lee movie Gemini Man.

Moreover, it was already suggested by the makers that they will be making use of de-aging technology to portray the actor as a younger version of himself.

More about G.O.A.T

The Greatest Of All Time or G.O.A.T features an ensemble cast including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu.

The film also has Venkat Prabhu’s constant collaborators like his brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash, and Ajay Raj. It is rumored that Sneha will be playing the love interest of the older version of Thalapathy Vijay while Meenakshii Chaudhary will be the younger version’s love interest.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film with Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen handling the camera and editing parts.