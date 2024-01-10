Thalapathy Vijay has a playful argument on Varisu set; see VIDEO

In the bustling world of the Indian film industry, Thalapathy Vijay stands out not just for his acting prowess but also for his serene demeanour. Known for his soft-spoken nature, Vijay has cultivated a reputation for maintaining a harmonious and positive atmosphere on his film sets. Today a throwback video from the sets of the film Varisu, shared by lyricist Vivek Velmurugan on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

This elightful clip captures a candid moment where Vijay, along with co-stars Rashmika, Yogi Babu, Shaam, and other crew members, indulges in a game of cricket amidst a picturesque backdrop. Notably, when a dispute arises over the scoring a boundary, Vijay's playful intervention to uphold his team's claim adds a touch of charm, further endearing him to fans and colleagues alike.

Check out the video below:

More about Varisu

Varisu, directed by Vamshi, made waves as a hit Tamil film last year, especially with its Pongal release. A year later, lyricist of the film Vivek Velmurugan delighted fans by sharing a charming behind-the-scenes video. Apart from penning the film's lyrics, Vivek also contributed to its screenplay and dialogues. The clip showcases Rashmika Mandanna at the non-striker's end, with Vijay patiently waiting his turn on her team. Amidst a friendly dispute over the score, Vijay, in his signature composed style, backs his team's claim. Comedian Yogi Babu is spotted fielding, while actor Shaam, essaying Vijay's on-screen brother, lurks in the backdrop. Celebrating a boundary hit by his team, Vijay's fellowship with the crew shines, reminding everyone of his down-to-earth nature despite his superstar status.

Advertisement

Thalapathy busy with Greatest Of All Time

Thalapathy Vijay is currently engrossed in the filming of Greatest of All Time, a time travel genre movie directed by Venkat Prabhu. This collaboration marks Vijay's first venture with both Venkat Prabhu and the renowned music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. A unique aspect of the movie is Vijay's dual role, which is sure to captivate audiences. Furthermore, the pairing of Vijay and Sneha after a gap of 21 years adds a nostalgic touch for fans. For Meenakshi Chaudhary, this Tamil venture marks a significant debut in her burgeoning film career, as she is also set to appear alongside Mahesh Babu in Guntur Karam. The star-studded cast also includes industry veterans such as Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh, further elevating the film's expectations.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s reaction to Dhanush starrer Captain Miller