Thalapathy Vijay’s reaction to Dhanush starrer Captain Miller

With the recent launch of the electrifying trailer for Captain Miller, Dhanush has once again captured the attention of fans and cinema enthusiasts alike. The pulse-pounding preview has received widespread acclaim, igniting excitement across the board. Adding to the fervour, Thalapathy Vijay, presently immersed in Venkat Prabhu's Greatest Of All Time, has reportedly viewed the trailer and expressed keen anticipation, as revealed by the film's director of photography, Siddhartha Nuni in an interview with Cinema Vikatan.

Thalapathy Loved Captain Miller Trailer

Thalapathy Vijay stands out as a star who consistently tracks and applauds the endeavours of his peers in the industry. Siddhartha Nuni, the cinematographer behind Captain Miller, reveals that Vijay has not only viewed the film's trailer but is also immensely impressed and filled with anticipation for the film's release. The entire set was thoroughly impressed with the trailer and expressed their joy," Siddhartha remarked. Notably, Siddhartha is also entrusted with the cinematography duties for Vijay's upcoming venture, Greatest Of All Time.

Siddhartha Nuni stands tall among the most sought-after cinematographers in the South Indian film landscape. With notable works such as Lucia, U Turn, and Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu under his belt, Siddhartha's portfolio speaks volumes of his prowess. A graduate in engineering from IIT Madras, he made the audacious decision to pivot from his engineering trajectory to delve into the world of cinema. While Siddhartha's repertoire doesn't extensively feature action films, Captain Miller marks his grand debut in this domain, notably set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era. The tantalising visuals glimpsed in the trailer alone hint at a cinematic spectacle awaiting the audience.

Captain Miller releasing this Pongal

Celebrated as one of the most anticipated projects in the Tamil film industry this year, Captain Miller boasts an impressive ensemble both in front of and behind the camera. Helming the directorial duties is Arun Matheshwaran, known for his impactful works like Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. The ever-dynamic Dhanush, renowned for his penchant for content-driven narratives, takes the lead in this venture, with Priyanka Arul Mohan starring opposite him. Adding to the star power is a special appearance by a Kannada superstar, recognized for his cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer, now essaying a significant role in this film. Aditi Balan and Sundeep Kishan further enrich the cast with their pivotal roles. Complementing the film's narrative is the musical genius of GV Prakash, marking his eighth collaboration with Dhanush. With production duties helmed by Sathya Jyothi Films, Captain Miller draws its title inspiration from Tom Hanks' iconic character in the 1998 classic Saving Private Ryan. Set to hit the screens on 12th January, coinciding with the festive Pongal season, anticipation runs high for this cinematic spectacle.

