Thalapathy Vijay makes OFFICIAL announcement of political party; to contest in 2026 Legislative Assembly elections

Thalapathy Vijay is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actors in the Tamil film industry. The actor has been an active part of the industry for around three decades now, and enjoys an ardent fan-following as well.

Recently, there were rumors making the rounds on social media that the actor had plans to foray into politics with his own party. It was also speculated that meetings had taken place to decide the President and Secretary of the party. In the latest update, Thalapathy Vijay has officially announced his entry into politics, and that his party is named the Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam.

Vijay to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections

The party made the announcement via their official X (formerly Twitter), which Thalapathy Vijay later shared as well. They also shared a three page note for the fans, explaining his decision and goals of entering politics. He also added that his party would be contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and not in the 2024 Parliamentary elections,

Check out the post shared below:

In the note shared by the party, it was mentioned that while his fan club, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, have been actively working for social causes, it is practically impossible for a voluntary organization alone to bring about complete social, political and economic reforms. The Leo actor also criticized the existing political environment, saying that there were several “administrative malpractices”, and “corrupt and divisive political culture”.

It also mentioned several principles that his party has adopted. Vijay also wrote that it was the people of Tamil Nadu who made him who he is today, giving him his name and fame. The actor also wrote in the note that the Party has applied for registration to the Chief Election Commission of India.

He added that the President, Chief Secretariat Executives and General Committee Members were elected, and Party bylaws were passed in the meeting held on January 25th. He also added that after getting approval from the Election Commission, the Party will unveil its principles, flag, symbol, and action plans to the people. It was also clarified that they will not be participating in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, and do not back or support any Party.

Thalapathy Vijay further mentioned that he will actively take up his role as President once he is done with his present film commitments.

Thalapathy Vijay's film commitments

Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time or GOAT for short. The film features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment and Yuvan Shankar Raja is set to compose the music for the film. Further, Siddhartha Nuni cranks the film’s camera and Venkat Raajen takes care of the editing.

Additionally, it is also learnt that the actor has signed on to a film, tentatively titled Thalapathy69, which is rumored to be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

