Thalapathy Vijay to officially announce his political party within a month?

Actor Thalapathy Vijay’s supposed entry into the politics of Tamil Nadu has generated quite an interest among the general public. The actor has been actively involving himself in social work over the last few years, and the news of Vijay putting a pause on his film career has made the headlines, adding to the reports suggesting that Vijay will be making an entry into politics.

While only meetings and discussions have taken place so far, it looks like things are finally set to materialize for Thalapathy Vijay. Reports suggest that Vijay is ready to start his own political party within the next month or so. In a meeting that was conducted today, Vijay was unanimously elected the party’s President. Other key positions in the party have also been filled, and the process of registering with the Electoral Commission will be over once the name of the party is finalized.

Social media buzz over Vijay’s political entry

Actors turned politicians in the Tamil Film Industry

Thalapathy Vijay won’t be the first, and definitely won’t be the last actor from Tamil Nadu to foray into the world of politics. There have been many in the past, from the likes of M.G. Ramachandran, who was the first film actor to become a chief minister in India, Jayalalithaa, who also became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and Captain Vijayakanth, who had a successful run at DMDK.

However, the more recent examples of actors taking a shot at politics have not shown promise. Rajinikanth’s attempt at making a mark in the Tamil Nadu political environment did not go to plan, and the actor soon dissolved his party to avoid further backlash. Even Rajinikanth’s contemporary Kamal Haasan faced the same music in his first attempt at politics. So, the question remains, will Thalapathy Vijay be able to make an impression in the current politics of Tamil Nadu? Time will tell!

Thalapathy Vijay upcoming movies

Vijay is currently shooting for his next film with director Venkat Prabhu, titled GOAT. This is the actor’s 68th venture and is also reportedly his last venture before he takes a break from acting to focus on his political ambitions.

