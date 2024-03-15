Thalapathy Vijay’s double role to Trisha Krishnan’s rumored cameo; Here’s what we know so far

Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT movie is gearing up to be a special film for many reasons even before its theatrical release. Leaving aside the fact that GOAT will be one of Vijay’s last few movies before his deep dive into politics, new reports about Thalapathy Vijay’s role in the film have further heightened the excitement.

According to reports from DTNext, GOAT is set to be a period sci-fi entertainer, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in a double role. Vijay will reportedly play both hero and villain in this highly ambitious sci-fi flick. This is not the first time that Vijay has portrayed a double role in his filmography.

Not only that, it has also been reported that Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan will be playing a cameo role in the film in a song. She has supposedly already shot for 2 days. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Everything you need to know about GOAT

GOAT is an upcoming Tamil language film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film has been written and directed by Venkat Prabhu of Maanadu and Mankatha fame. It marks the first collaboration between actor Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu.

Venkat Prabhu will be looking to set things right after a colossal failure with Naga Chaitanya’s Custody movie, and what better opportunity to do so than a Thalapathy Vijay film. The shooting of the film is currently underway at a good pace, with the makers completing a Pondicherry schedule followed by an ongoing schedule in Kerala.

Apart from Vijay, GOAT also stars Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Premgi, and others in key roles. Archana Kalapathi has bankrolled the film under the AGS Entertainments banner, with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the score for the film.

GOAT is scheduled to arrive on the big screens on July 31, 2024.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming projects

Owing to Vijay’s political commitments, it is being reported that the actor will feature in his last film, tentatively titled Thalapathy69. As of now, many directors are lined up to direct the actor, with H. Vinoth (director of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai) and Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas (director of Guntur Kaaram and Ala Vaikunthapurram Loo) emerging as frontrunners. An official announcement regarding the same is expected to come out soon.

