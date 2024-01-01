The Greatest of All Time: Naga Chaitanya wishes ‘brother’ Venkat Prabhu luck for Thalapathy Vijay starrer
Taking to his social media, Naga Chaitanya extended his best wishes to director Venkat Prabhu, Thalapathy Vijay and the team of The Greatest of All Time. He also wished them a Happy New Year.
Thalapathy Vijay fans could not have asked for a better new year. The makers of the actor’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 68, with Venkat Prabhu, released its official title to be The Greatest of All Time. The first look poster of the film was also released.
Needless to say, the announcement was well received by fans all over the country, who showered the post with love and support. In fact, Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya had also extended his love and support to Venkat Prabhu, and the rest of the team The duo had worked together on the 2023 film Custody. Chay wrote on his social media:
“Wishing you, Vijay sir and the entire team all the best brother! Happy new year :)”
Check out the post below:
More about The Greatest of All Time
Ever since its announcement, there has been immense hype surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s film with Venkat Prabhu. The title and first look posters have only added fuel to the flame. The title poster features the Mersal actor in a dual role, probably a father and a son, walking away from a parachute landing. The duo also seem to be donning military uniforms, while an army aircraft flies overhead. The poster also contained the words: “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light”.
GOAT features an ensemble cast including Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu and many more. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film. AGS Entertainment bankrolls the film, while Siddhartha Nuni cranks the camera for the film. Venkat Raaju has been roped in as the film’s editor.
More about Custody
Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu joined hands for the first time with the 2023 period action thriller film Custody. The film also marked the Premam actor’s Tamil debut. The film revolved around a police officer, who had to escort a criminal to the Court. However, everything goes against him, as everyone in the police force wants him dead due to political pressure.
The film featured an ensemble cast including Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, and many more. The film was bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, and SR Kathir cranked the camera for the film. Custody received mixed responses from fans and critics at the time of release.
