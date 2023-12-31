Thalapathy 68 First Look: Thalapathy Vijay’s next film titled The Greatest of All Time: A Venkat Prabhu Hero
Thalapathy 68 starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and directed by Venkat Prabhu is titled as The Greatest of All Time. Check out the first look!
Thalapathy 68 starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role with Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu helming the project has finally released the first look of the film.
The film is officially titled as The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) calling it a Venkat Prabhu Hero, the first look features two Thalapathy Vijay characters walking off after a parachute landing, bumping fists with each other. One of the characters looks old while the other looks very young. The film features the musical composition of Yuvan Shankar Raja and is slated to release in 2024.
Thalapathy 68 is titled as The Greatest of All Time
