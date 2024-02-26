Throwback: Jr NTR once revealed he feels jealous of Mahesh Babu for THIS reason

Superstar Mahesh Babu and heartthrob star Jr NTR are highly esteemed actors in the Telugu industry. Over the past few years, their friendship has blossomed into an extraordinary bond between the two talented actors.

The two have also been spotted many times together at star-studded celebrations along with Pan-India star Ram Charan. The duo have also promoted each other's work during special events and shared stories about their early days in the industry. But did you know that during a special episode of a game show, Jr NTR said to Mahesh Babu that he felt jealous of him? Keep reading for the full story.

Jr NTR on Mahesh Babu

In a throwback video, Mahesh Babu appeared on the special guest episode of a popular Telugu game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswaralu which was hosted by Jr NTR. This was the first time when the star Sarkaru Vaari Paata star appeared on a game show.

During the ongoing show, when Jr NTR asked about Mahesh's lovely daughter Sitara, Mahesh said that they both share a different kind of bond at certain stages of life. He mentioned that the bond between a father and child evolves differently from ages 1 to 3 compared to ages 3 to 5. As the years go by, relationships change and a father needs to adapt and grow along with his child.

Later, Jr NTR took a moment and said, "I feel jealous of people who have a girl child." Mahesh, spontaneously said, "You can have one," on which everyone on the set started laughing. "It is really special to be a father, be it a girl child, or a boy," Mahesh concluded his statement. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu won Rs 25 lakh by answering the questions on the quiz show.

Advertisement

More about Evaru Meelo Koteeswaralu

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu previously known as Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, is an Indian Telugu-language television game show. It is the official Telugu adaptation of Britain's game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It was bankrolled by BIG Synergy for the first four seasons and was aired on Star Maa. The first three seasons were hosted by actor Nagarjuna and the fourth season was hosted by actor Chiranjeevi.

It started to air on Gemini TV on 22 August 2021 with Jr NTR as the host until its final episode which was aired on 5 December 2021.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram which was helmed by Trivikram. The film recently premiered on Netflix and earned huge numbers in viewership. The movie follows the life of Venkata Ramana, a resident of Guntur, who was abandoned by his mother (now a minister) when he was just a child. Ramana struggles to understand why his mother left him and their strained relationship becomes a target for the villains in their midst.

The film also had an ensemble cast of actors including Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles. Mahesh Babu has returned from Germany recently where the actor was reportedly undergoing strength training for his upcoming film with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli tentatively titled SSMB 29.

Jr NTR’s upcoming films

Jr NTR is currently gearing up for his high-octane action thriller Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva. It features Jr NTR in the titular role. Saif Ali Khan will play the main antagonist, while Janhvi Kapoor will portray the female lead. As per reports, Devara is being made on a huge budget. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh are also part of the ensemble cast. The film is slated to be released on 10th October 2024.

How excited are you for Devara? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata and Jr NTR's better half Lakshmi Pranathi attend a party together; PHOTOS