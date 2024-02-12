THROWBACK: When Rakul Preet Singh reacted to rumors of not getting work in Telugu industry

Wedding preparations have been going on in full swing at Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh’s house as the couple is all set to tie the knot on February 21. But there was also a time when rumors were passed on that Rakul had no future in the Telugu industry anymore.

During the year 2021, many reports surfaced that Rakul is not getting films anymore or that Rakul has no future in the Telugu industry. Later, Rakul Preet Singh took to her X account and clarified the rumors of not getting work anymore in the Telugu industry.

Rakul Preet Singh clarified on the rumor

She wrote, "I wonder when I said this (face emoji) Friens there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that iam doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines"

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

After making the world aware of their relationship, the couple will officially tie the knot on February 21, 2024. They have already decided to fly to Goa for their big day since the city holds a special place in their hearts. “That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene,” a source told Pinkvilla.

Rakul Preet Singh on the work front

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Rakul Preet might join hands with Nitesh Tiwari to play the part of Shurpanakha in Ramayana. "Rakul and Nitesh Tiwari have been in talks for a while now and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha. It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry of Lord Ram and Ravaan,” a source close to the development informed. According to the informant, Rakul is excited to step into the world of this epic and the paperwork will happen soon. “The actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the source added.

