EXCLUSIVE: Dil Raju confirms a Prabhas – Prashanth Neel film after Salaar; Says, ‘It’s in discussion stage’

Pinkvilla was the first to report in 2022 that after Salaar, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are set to reunite on an epic mythology to be produced by Dil Raju (Read Here). We also reported that the film in question will be among the biggest films made till date and the working title is Ravanam. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla ahead of Shaakuntalam, producer Dil Raju confirmed that the Prabhas – Prashanth Neel film is in his slate of releases. “It’s work in progress at the moment,” said Dil Raju.

Prashanth Neel to reunite with Prabhas for Dil Raju

When asked if it’s a mythology, Dil Raju added, “Yes, Prashanth Neel has finalized a script and we are planning it with Prabhas. The two are already working together on Salaar. After Salaar, Prashanth has a commitment with NTR, so may be post the NTR film, Prashanth will commence work on this project. It’s in the discussion stage now.”

According to sources, Salaar teaser is locked

Talking of Salaar, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel film is among the most awaited films of the year and is slated for a big Pan India release on September 28, 2023. The film is in the final leg of it’s shoot, and the team will be launching a teaser in the coming few months. “The cut for teaser is ready and it’s all about unveiling that at the right time. It may come before or immediately after the release of Adipurush in June. The teaser will blow away everyone’s mind,” revealed a source close to the development.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas also has Project K under his kitty. The film marks his collaboration with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Nag Ashwin. It’s set in the futuristic timeline against the backdrop of 3rd world war. Though the makers have announced a January release for Project K, we hear, it won’t meet the timeline and eventually make it to the big screen in the Summer 2023 period. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

