Ram Charan’s RC 16: Director Buchi Babu Sana drops major update; says film will be sure shot blockbuster

Ram Charan, the celebrated Telugu actor is currently on a high, in both his personal and professional lives. The superstar and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in June, this year. As reported recently, Ram Charan is finally back to work and has resumed the shooting of his upcoming film Game Changer, after a quick paternity break. As per the latest updates, the talented actor will team up with director Buchi Babu Sana for his 16th project, after wrapping up his current commitments.

Buchi Babu Sana drops a major update on Ram Charan's RC 16

In a recent interaction with the press, director Buchi Babu Sana expressed his excitement about collaborating with Ram Charan for his second directorial venture. The Uppena director, who is extremely confident about RC 16, stated that the film is going to be a sure shot blockbuster. The filmmaker's revelation has left the Ram Charan fans and Telugu cinema audiences highly excited.

Buchi Babu Sana also revealed that he has been actively working on the script of RC 16, for the last four years. He also confirmed that the subject of the highly anticipated project is 'raw and rustic'. According to the talented filmmaker, the cast and crew members are planning to kickstart the shooting of RC 16 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, in January 2024.

