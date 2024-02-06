Upasana Konidela on daughter Klin Kaara’s bonding with Ram Charan: ‘I’m extremely jealous’

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is always confident on her own, making her conversations sound quite interesting. A brief video featuring Upasana discussing her husband Ram Charan and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s bonding is now going viral on social media. In a recent interview with Galatta.com, Upasana was asked about the special bond between fathers and daughters, prompting Upasana to share an unmissable response.

The interviewer asked, 'They always say that when it's a girl child, she is close to her daddy. What about your baby, your sweet little girl?' Upasana's reply was candid and heartfelt. She said, “That statement is true, and I am extremely jealous.”

Upasana also talked about their bonding and said, “When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.”

Upasana's heartfelt words about her husband and daughter quickly went viral, with social media users showering love on them. Many expressed how sweet the interaction was, highlighting the special bond between Ram Charan and Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s love story

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's love story began years before they got married in 2012. After almost a decade of marriage, the couple shared the exciting news of Upasana's pregnancy in December 2022. Their first child Klin Kaara was born on June 20, 2023.

Ram Charan’s upcoming movies

On the work front, Ram Charan’s upcoming projects include Game Changer, which has a political theme. The film boasts a talented cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram, and other notable actors. Directed by S Shankar, this project marks Kiara Advani's debut in Telugu cinema. Ram Charan is also teaming up with Buchi Babu Sana for a yet-to-be-titled film.

