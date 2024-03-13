Is Dhanush’s Kubera movie plot set in Mumbai’s Dharavi? Here’s what we know

Since the announcement of a collaboration between actor Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula, fans have been patiently waiting to see what their combination offers. Just recently the title of the film was announced as Kubera, with an interesting first glimpse into the world of the film.

To add to the excitement regarding the film, some interesting bits of information about the story of Kubera have been doing the rounds online. According to reports, the plot of Kubera is set in Dharavi in Mumbai. Dhanush is reportedly playing the role of a beggar who turns into a mafia lord. It is also believed that Nagarjuna is set to play the character of an investigating officer, a role that Nagarjuna has pulled off with ease in the past in movies like Wild Dog and Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer.

As always, everyone who has witnessed a glimpse of the film has said that Dhanush’s performance is the film's highlight. Moreover, it is being reported that the teaser of Kubera is ready, with updates regarding the same expected to roll out soon.

Kubera Bangkok schedule update

More about Dhanush’s Kubera

Kubera marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Kubera has been bankrolled by Suniel Narang with the music for the film being composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kubera will be released in both the Telugu and Tamil languages owing to the presence of a multicultural cast and crew.

Dhanush’s upcoming projects

Apart from Kubera, Dhanush has quite a few interesting projects lined up, both as an actor and a director. Dhanush will next be seen in the film Raayan, written and directed by the actor himself. A few weeks ago, Dhanush dropped a first-look poster from the film.

Raayan marks the 50th film for Dhanush as an actor, so it’s indeed a landmark film. The film boasts a stunning cast of Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many others. Legendary music director AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for this ambitious project.

Apart from Raayan, Dhanush is also helming the director’s role for another film titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which stars a youthful cast of Priya Prakash Warrier, Matthew Thomas, and others. This marks the third directorial venture of Dhanush after Power Paandi and Raayan

