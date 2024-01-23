Kantara’s Rishab Shetty rejected Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan?

Prasanth Varma who is basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster film HanuMan was spotted in a conversation where he revealed that he wanted to cast Rishab Shetty in his film.

The director revealed that initially, he wanted to cast Rishab Shetty for the role of Vibhishan but the South star was busy with his work for Kantara at that time, so he had to reject the offer.

Prasanth Varma wanted to cast Rishab Shetty for HanuMan?

Prasanth Varma also revealed that even though Rishab Shetty had rejected the HanuMan offer, the actor has expressed his interest in working with the director in his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

The aforementioned role is now played by Samuthirkani who helps the film’s protagonist Hanumanthu in his journey.

More about HanuMan

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja in the lead role has been garnering immense praise from the audience and critics for coming up with such a superhero film that is based and rooted in Indian culture.

The film features the story of Hanumanthu, a young villager from Anjadhri. Living with his sister Anjamma, their lives take an unexpected turn when she clashes with the village chief. In a twist of fate, Hanumanthu stumbles upon a precious stone that grants him the powers of Lord Hanuman.

The film also has an ensemble cast of Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and many more in pivotal roles with Dasaradhi Sivendra and Sai Babu Talari handling the camera and editing of the film. The music has been composed by Anudeep Dev, GowraHari, and Krishna Saurabh.

Rishab Shetty’s work front

Rishab Shetty who was last seen in the film Kantara is currently shooting for the film’s sequel. The film has Rishab in the lead role, with him also serving as the writer and director of the film.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, with Ajaneesh Loknath returning to compose the film’s musical tracks and scores. The film is said to be made on a massive budget, with auditions for the film’s casting underway as well.

