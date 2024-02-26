Raayan: Dhanush starrer gets another exciting addition as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins cast

Tamil superstar Dhanush is making a mega directorial comeback with his upcoming film Raayan, earlier titled D50, The film has created a huge sensation in the past few days.

The Maari star has been releasing posters of the characters one by one to raise expectations while keeping the surprise intact. The film, bankrolled under Sun Pictures, has now unveiled yet another powerhouse of talent joining the cast.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins the World of Raayan

On February 26, the makers of Raayan took to their social platform X and shared another poster of Raayan featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and wrote, “Introducing @varusarath5 from the world of #Raayan.”

The post went viral quickly as fans and well-wishers started praising the actor for joining one of the most awaited yet wild projects in the history of Tamil cinema. A fan wrote, “Wow. What a cast. Welcome Varu,” while another one wrote, Varalaxmi under Dhanush direction.” Varalaxmi and Dhanush were seen together in the 2018 action-comedy film Maari 2 helmed by Balaji Mohan.

More about Raayan

Dhanush ’s upcoming film Raayan, touted to be an epic action-thriller has created a frenzy among fans. The first look poster of the film featured Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram , and Sundeep Kishan , standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.”

The Karnan star later shared five posters featuring SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, veteran actor Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, and Aparna Balamurali from the film. Raayan also marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi.

Dhanush’s upcoming films

The Aadukalam star has several projects in the pipeline. His last film Captain Miller helmed by Arun Matheswaran is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles. The war drama has been bankrolled by Sendhil and Arun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and has the music composed by renowned musician GV Prakash.

Dhanush will next be seen in the tentatively titled DNS, also starring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, and written and directed by Sekhar Kammula.

