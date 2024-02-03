Varun Tej pays tribute to Carl Weathers, shares picture from his boxing session with late actor

American actor Carl Weathers, known for playing boxer Apollo Creed in the Rocky Franchise, passed away on February 1, and all his fans worldwide are sharing tributes to the stalwart. Carl was an impeccable boxer who took boxing classes for many young actors. Not many know that he also taught boxing to Tollywood actor Varun Tej.

Varun Tej took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt note on Carl's demise. He wrote, "Had the honour of learning a few tips from this legend Carl Weathers. Condolences to your friends and family. Rest in peace Apollo Creed."The actor posted a candid picture of himself with Carl and shared it on his Instagram story.

Varun Tej worked closely with Carl during his previous film, Ghani. He played a boxing champion in this film, and for the same, he took a few classes and tips from Carl Weathers.

More about Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers is best known for his portrayal of boxer Apollo Creed in Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky film series. His family shared a statement that announced his demise.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers...He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024,” the family said in the statement. “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend,” the statement further read.

Varun Tej on the work front

Varun Tej is currently busy with his upcoming film Operation Valentine. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the film marks the debut of Manushi Chillar in Telugu cinema. Initially slated for release on February 16th, the film has now been postponed to March 1st. Varun will be seen playing an Air Force Officer in the action thriller movie.

He is also shooting for his next film, Matka, in which Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead. Matka is being produced by Vyra Entertainments and directed by Karuna Kumar. On a personal front, Varun Tej recently married his long-time girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi.

