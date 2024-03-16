VIDEO: Allu Arjun proves he's golden-hearted star as he consoles fan who broke down after meeting him

Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most prominent actors not just in the Telugu film industry, but all over the country at present. The actor, who has been an active part of the film fraternity for more than two decades now continues to entertain fans with his versatile performances.

Allu Arjun, who gained pan-Indian popularity with his 2021 action flick Pushpa, has also developed an ardent fan-following. Recently, a video surfaced on social media where Allu Arjun was seen consoling a die-hard fan, who broke down upon seeing the actor for the first time. The act proves yet again why the Bunny actor is said to have a heart of gold. The actor was seen putting his arms around the fan, and checking in on him as well.

Check out the video below:

Allu Arjun on the workfront

After a highly successful run with his 2021 action flick Pushpa, which also earned him a National Award, Allu Arjun is currently working on the film’s sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is helmed by Sukumar, and features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil and many more in crucial roles.

Advertisement

In fact, as per a recent rumor, Sanjay Dutt will be playing a crucial role in the film, with Janhvi Kapoor being roped in for a cameo appearance as well. It is understood that Pushpa 2: The Rule will pick up exactly where its predecessor ended, and will tell the tale of Pushpa Raj. Additionally, both Allu Arjun as well as Sukumar have mentioned that the sequel will be high on action and drama and will be a much more engaging film than the 2021 film.

The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, while National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for the film. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the camera for the film while Ruben takes care of the film’s editing. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on Independence Day, this year.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun spotted at Hyderabad airport as he returns from Pushpa 2’s Vizag schedule