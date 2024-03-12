Allu Arjun spotted at Hyderabad airport as he returns from Pushpa 2’s Vizag schedule

Allu Arjun is without question one of Indian cinema's most versatile performers. Currently, he is shooting for the much-awaited sequel to his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The Pushpa franchise has already garnered significant success in nations like the United States and Australia.

The Yevadu star recently took a trip to Vizag for a shooting schedule of his mass action-thriller. Now, in a recent update, Allu Arjun has returned to Hyderabad after wrapping up the Vizag shooting schedule of Pushpa: The Rule.

Allu Arjun spotted at the Airport

On March 12, the Race Gurram star was spotted at the Hyderabad after returning from Vizag. The actor was seen in an all-black attire along with black shades that boosted his airport look. Later, he was seen smiling and greeting fans who were present at the airport. Pictures and videos from the airport have already gone viral on social media.

More about Allu Arjun’s visit to Vizag

When Allu Arjun arrived in Vizag, his die-hard admirers greeted him warmly. Some of the images and videos shared online display the actor covered in flower petals, a symbol of affection from his fans. In a video provided by a user on X (previously Twitter), the Pushpa actor can be seen surrounded by admirers from all sides, attempting to catch a glance of their all-time favorite celebrity.

More about Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rule is a sequel to its 2021 blockbuster titled Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel will center on the conflict between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the primary antagonist near the end of the first installment. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead, while the film's music is by Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award winner.

Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

