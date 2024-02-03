VIDEO: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara is a firecracker as she flaunts her killer dance moves to Dum Masala song

As they say, the biggest support system you can have is that of your family and Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamneni is a prime example of that. She has been her Dad Mahesh Babu’s biggest fan over the years, showering love endlessly.

Just recently, Sitara posted a video on her Instagram, shaking a leg to Mahesh Babu’s Dum Masala song from the movie Guntur Kaaram. Wearing a simple white shirt and a red lungi, the star kid set the dance floor on fire with her electric dance moves, imitating her Dad Mahesh Babu.

Under the caption of the post, Sitara wrote “This one’s for you (heart emoji)” Sitara’s cute tribute to father Mahesh Babu is winning hearts on the Internet, with netizens praising her for both her impressive dance moves as well as her intention behind the video.

Sitara’s Mother and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar commented “ You r the best my little firecracker (starstruck emoji). Guntur Kaaram actress Sree Leela also commented under the post, writing “Fireeeee (fire emojis)”

Sitara’s ongoing support for Guntur Kaaram

Sitara has been supporting Guntur Kaaram ever since it was released, from her cute interactions with father Mahesh Babu at the premiere show to organizing a screening of the film for orphans with the help of her mother, Namrata Shirodkar. She was also seen at the success party of the film, sharing some quality time with actress Sree Leela.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu is currently in Germany and is believed to be training for his upcoming film with director SS Rajamouli. The pre-production work for the film is underway and Mahesh has started the strength training for the film. The actor has been sharing some pictures with his trainer as well as some of the scenic locations in Germany.

Mahesh is reportedly committing roughly 3 years to this project with Rajamouli and has made a conscious decision not to take up any other projects in the meantime.

