Makers of Mahesh Babu starrer Srimanthudu release official statement over allegations on film’s integrity

Over some time, the makers of Srimanthudu had been embroiled in legal battles over the authenticity and integrity of their 2015 film Srimanthudu starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role and directed by Koratala Siva.

The film which was a major success both critically and commercially went on to be the center of attention when a copyright case was filed against them over a serialized award-winning novel called Chachenta Prema published in Swathi magazine.

The legal battle had been going on for a while and with rising rumors about the same, the makers have opted to respond to the allegations and have released a statement on the Creative Integrity of Srimanthudu.

Official statement by team Srimanthudu

The statement by the team of Srimanthudu iterated, “We address the discussion around Mr. Koratala Siva's 'Srimanthudu' amidst claims of similarity to the novel 'Chachentha Prema. Both works, existing in the public domain, showcase distinct narratives with no overlap, a fact readily verifiable by those who examine the book and film.”

The statement further addressed that, “As the matter is currently under legal review, with no hearings or verdicts to date, we urge media and commentators to refrain from premature conclusions. We emphasize the importance of basing discourse on informed comparison and legal outcomes.”

“We stand firmly by the uniqueness of 'Srimanthudu' and our core idea of adopting a village and encourage whomsoever interested to personally assess the two works. Our appeal is for patience and trust in the legal process, respecting the principles of fairness and integrity,” They concluded.

Legal Battle over Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu

Back in 2017 RD Wilson, who is also known as Sarath Chandra, filed a complaint against the makers urging the court that his novel Chachenta Prema served as the inspiration for the film.

After hearing from both parties, the Telangana High Court approached the matter cautiously and asserted the trial of the Copyright Infringement Act against director Koratala Siva while accusations against producers Naveen and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment were rejected.

The legal battle that ventured onto the Supreme Court by the director had recently confirmed the conclusion made by the Nampally Court, leaving the director to face legal actions.

