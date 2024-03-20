VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli look leaked from the sets of Pushpa 2; actress greets fans

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy shooting back-to-back for her upcoming projects and the actress was recently seen on the sets of Pushpa: The Rule. A photograph of her from the shoot is going viral on social media and is taking the internet by storm.

Rashmika shines bright in red

In the picture, the Animal actress is seen wearing a red and golden colored sari, jewelry, and flowers and is surrounded by the guards as there is a huge crowd of her fans who reached the set just to have a glimpse of their favorite actress Rashmika aka Srivalli. As Pushpa: The Rise ends with Srivalli getting married to Pushparaj, Srivalli will be seen playing his wife in the sequel and she gets ready for the scene accordingly. She can be seen wearing vermillion on her forehead, hands full of bangles and looks so pretty.

A fan from the crowd shared a video of Rashmika on social media and reposting the same, a fan page wrote, “ Wooohooooo Here is Srivalli's 1st look Now the excitement to watch this film has increased further. Teri Jhalak Asharfi @iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna.” (sic)

Rashmika, who took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her day, wrote that she shot at this famous temple in Yaganti, and reports claim that the video is from the same location.

More about Rashmika

The actress resumed work recently after back-to-back trips to Japan and Australia. While she is basking on the success of Animal, Rashmika will soon wrap up the shoot for Pushpa 2 which is slated for release on August 15, 2024.

Her next is Kubera, a pan-Indian film starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna as the male leads. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The announcement video showed Dhanush, sporting a scruffy beard and a smile, standing before a wall on which a huge painting of Lord Shiva receiving alms from Annapurna can be seen.

Advertisement

Rashmika also has The Girlfriend in the pipeline. She recently shot for a couple of key sequences for the film which is directed by Rahul Ravindra. Deekshit Shetty is the male lead of this film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna talks about upcoming projects; says she is ‘manifesting romantic scripts’