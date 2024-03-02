EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna talks about upcoming projects; says she is ‘manifesting romantic scripts’

Rashmika Mandanna is a name that needs no introduction. The Animal actress has become one of the most prominent and in-demand actresses in the country over the last decade. Recently, the actress created history by becoming the first Indian to attend the CrunchyRoll Anime Awards in Tokyo,

In the latest update, Pinkvilla was able to hold an exclusive interview with Rashmika Mandanna in Japan, where she spoke about her upcoming projects Rainbow and The Girlfriend, as well as how she chooses her films. Furthermore, the actress also revealed that she is looking forward to doing romantic roles, and is in fact craving them as well.

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about how she chooses her films

Talking in the interview, the actress revealed her primary criteria for choosing films is her gut feeling that she should be telling this story. She mentioned that that was the major factor behind her opting her upcoming films, Rainbow, and The Girlfriend, both of which are touted to be female-centric films. The actress said:

“So, while choosing these projects, I sort of, like - You have this gut feeling that you want to say this story. One thing is for sure, that's the first. And the second is that the story that you want to tell your audience, because there is some sort of a messaging.”

The actress further clarified that while it is not necessary that all films have a message, and that there are various genres of films. However, when it came to her personal choice, she chose to do one film in order to put out a message in the most entertaining way possible, and the other film was a choice she made because it fascinated her.

Check out the full interview below:

Rashmika Mandanna reveals she is manifesting romantic films

The Pushpa actress further revealed in the interview that different phases in one's life, as well as the cravings that they have at a particular point of time could also affect the film choices. The actress also said that she is craving to do romantic films. Rashmika said:

“Right now, I’m craving to do romantic films, ‘cause I just sat back and realized that ‘ooh, I’ve been doing a lot of action drama’ you know, something like, I want to do romantic films, so I’m manifesting for romantic scripts.”

Needless to say it will be quite interesting to see Rashmika Mandanna in a romantic role, especially considering her previous romantic ventures like Geetha Govindam that have captured a place in the hearts of fans.

