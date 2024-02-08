Director Sukumar promises Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 will be better than its predecessor; says he has a good script

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, helmed by Sukumar, is perhaps the most anticipated film of 2024. The film, which is the sequel to the 2021 action flick, Pushpa: The Rise, is slated to hit the silver screens on Independence Day, this year.

The 2021 film Pushpa gained widespread acclaim from fans and critics all over, especially for its compelling storyline, and the performances in the film. Needless to say, the expectations are sky-high for the film’s sequel. In an earlier interview, director Sukumar had mentioned that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be a bigger and better film than its predecessor.

Sukumar says Pushpa 2 will have a better emotional connect

Talking in the interview, Sukumar revealed that he feels Pushpa 2 will be better than the 2021 film. He added that there is a lot to express in the film and that the film will be highly emotional as compared to its predecessor.

The filmmaker also said that Pushpa 2 has some really good scenes, especially including Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun. He further said that the leftover emotions from the first part have been carried forward to the second. Sukumar also added that the battles between Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), as well as the internal battle of Pushpa Raj, will be an exciting watch for the audience. He concluded by saying that he believes he has a nice script for Pushpa 2.

More about the Pushpa franchise so far

Pushpa: The Rise came out at a time in 2021 when people were hesitant to go back to theaters due to the pandemic. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that the film played a major role in getting people back into the theaters. As mentioned earlier, the film was a blockbuster hit, and even earned the National Awards for Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad for Best Actor and Best Music Composer, respectively.

The sequel is all set to pick up exactly where its predecessor ended and features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bandari and many more in crucial roles.

Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar bankroll the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Ruben take care of the camera work and editing respectively.

