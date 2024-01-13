Nagarjuna opens up about future projects; promises to go all guns blazing with action flick

At a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Naa Saami Ranga, actor Nagarjuna revealed some interesting information about his upcoming ventures. The veteran Tollywood actor is collaborating for the first time with director Shekhar Kammula. The shoot for the same is scheduled to go on floors from the 24th or 25th of January.

Nagarjuna further revealed that after the film with Shehkar Kammula, he will be working with Kollywood director Naveen for an exciting action film. While the actor has explored action a plethora of times in his career, it looks like he wants to go all guns blazing this time.

Nagarjuna opens up about upcoming projects

Nagarjuna’s film with Shekhar Kammula would be rather an exciting watch for cinephiles, especially as the film features Dhanush in the lead role The film has been tentatively titled D51, marking the actor’s 51st film in the film industry as a lead.

This is not the first time that Nagarjuna has shared screen space with a Tamil hero. Most recently, the actor was seen sharing screen space with Karthi in the much-acclaimed Oopiri, in Telugu. The film was also released as Thozha in Tamil.

It is most likely that the project with Dhanush will also be released in both Telugu as well as in Tamil, considering the markets of the two stars. Further details regarding the film will be revealed in due course.

Talking about his project with Naveen, the actor said: “This movie will be in a completely different zone. Along the likes of Shah Rukh’s Pathaan” Nagarjuna seems to have liked the narration from the director, and is excited for this project. Director Naveen has previously directed two films, Moodar Koodam and Agni Siragugal, out of which only the former has been released.

Nagarjuna on the work front

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is currently busy with the promotions of Naa Saami Ranga, which is scheduled to be released on 14th January 2024. The film has been packaged as a complete Sankranthi entertainer, tailor-made for the family audiences. All the promotional content, from the posters, and trailer to the songs, suggests the same as well. The film also stars Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, and Ashika Ranganath in important roles. Naa Saami Ranga has been directed by choreographer Vijay Binni and the music has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani.

