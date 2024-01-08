Vijay Deverakonda shares oh-so-happy photos post fulfilling meal; Fans claim it's clicked by Rashmika Mandanna

In the glitzy world of cinema, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have become the latest buzz. Everyone's been chatting about their rumoured engagement, making headlines non-stop. Plus, there are chances that they might team up again for a new movie, VD12, directed by the talented Goutham Thinnanuri of Jersey fame.

Fans can't get enough and are always on the lookout for clues about their off-screen chemistry. Every post, every picture on social media gets dissected. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda shared some fun street food snaps, and guess what fans wanted to know first? Yep, Where's Rashmika?

Celebrated for his infectious smile, fans are overjoyed to witness the actor gleaming with happiness. The burning question on everyone's mind remains - is Rashmika Mandanna the secret behind this radiant glow?

Amidst speculations, the comment section is rife with playful banter; while some fervently inquire about Rashmika's whereabouts, others play detective, suggesting she might be the one behind the camera.

Reminiscing about their past escapades, such as their shared vacation, fans' anticipation for a joint appearance continues to soar. However, for now, it seems fans will have to remain on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting further updates on this captivating duo's relationship status.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna upcoming movies

Steering the spotlight back to the silver screen, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film, Family Star, where he will be sharing screen space with Mrunal Thakur. Riding high on the waves of success, Vijay's previous outing, Khushi not only won hearts but also emerged as a commercial hit. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably at the pinnacle of her career.

With the monumental success of Animal, her stellar performance has garnered widespread acclaim from both fans and critics alike. Adding to her illustrious filmography, she is also gearing up for the much-anticipated Pushpa 2, touted as one of the biggest releases of the year. As fans eagerly await their on-screen reunion, the duo's chemistry is palpable, having previously charmed audiences in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. With VD12 on the horizon, anticipation is skyrocketing, promising yet another memorable cinematic experience for viewers.

