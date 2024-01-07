BUZZ: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged soon; rumors go viral

In the world of cinema, friendships often transcend the boundaries of the silver screen. Such seems to be the case with Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two prominent figures in the Telugu film industry. Off-screen friendships between celebrities are always a topic of intrigue for fans and netizens alike. Every time Vijay and Rashmika share moments together on social media, speculations about their relationship status arise.

However, a recent report in News 18 Telugu suggests that there might be more to their bond. If the murmurs are to be believed, the duo is gearing up for a significant announcement—a reported engagement set for the upcoming second week of February. Such news, if true, would undoubtedly be the most heartwarming Valentine's gift for the ardent followers of these talented actors. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement news

The Telugu film industry has witnessed many memorable on-screen pairs, but few have garnered as much attention off-screen as Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Their chemistry was palpable in the blockbuster hit Geetha Govindam, where they portrayed an endearing couple, capturing the hearts of audiences and setting the box office abuzz.

Their collaboration continued with Dear Comrade, further fueling speculations about their relationship status. Beyond the silver screen, social media platforms have been rife with rumours and discussions about the nature of their bond. Regular sightings, such as Rashmika's frequent visits to Vijay's home during festivals and whispers of a shared vacation to the Maldives, have only added fuel to the ongoing speculations. While the duo has always remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, their undeniable connection continues to be a subject of fascination for fans and followers alike.

Now only time will tell if Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to tie the knot soon or if it is just another mere rumor.

Upcoming Projects of Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

The buzz around Vijay Devarakonda's cinematic ventures continues to captivate audiences and critics alike. While fans eagerly anticipated the release of Family Star during the Sankranti season, recent developments suggest a shift in the movie's timeline. Due to unforeseen delays in its shooting schedule, Family Star has gracefully exited the Sankranti race and is now poised for a release in February. The film marks the collaboration of Vijay Devarakonda with the talented Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, under the direction of Parasuram.

Adding musical magic to the narrative is renowned composer Gopi Sundar. Meanwhile, the announcement of a new project tentatively titled VD12, helmed by Jersey fame Gautham Thinnanuri, has further heightened expectations among fans. The film will reportedly see Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is busy shooting for Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The actress, yesterday attended Animal success party in Mumbai post completing the Pushpa shoot in Hyderabad.

