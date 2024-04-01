Vijay Deverakonda compares his remuneration before Kushi with ‘peanuts’

Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen alongside Mrunal Thakur and producer Dil Raju promoting their film The Family Star which is slated to release in theaters on 5th April 2024. During the media event, Vijay was asked about his remuneration today, as he has become a big star.

Vijay responded to the same as “I’m a star but I genuinely took home a good amount of money only recently with my film Kushi. Before that, when you’re an outsider you’d have to forget about money, you have to set up your place and understand your performance and learn about working in films.”

Vijay Deverakonda about his remuneration after becoming a star

Vijay Deverakonda further highlighted how it is quite difficult when one is starting off. He added, “I used to take peanuts until Kushi. Now, after Kushi, I’m taking my market price till then I was taking very little.”

He further went on to say how he only does one movie at a time and with the advent of Covid, many films were delayed as well for 2, 6, or 12 months. He also added that he has a huge team and business ventures like a clothing line and all.

When further questioned about his current market price, Vijay responded by saying he has a comfortable market price. Producer Dil Raju then steps and conveys, “It is the producer who sets the market price, depending on how happy he is to invest in the project,” and added two of Vijay’s future films are also funded by him.

About The Family Star

The Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role is an upcoming Telugu language film directed by Parasuram Petla. The film features Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead with the film expected to be a complete family entertainer.

In the recent event, it was revealed that The Family Star film works on the characterization of Vijay’s character, who is a middle-class man and family-oriented person, with the film having hints of both a romance film and family drama.

The film also marks the actor’s second collaboration with the director after their previous hit film Geetha Govindham. The film is slated to hit theaters on 5th April 2024.

