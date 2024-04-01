Vijay Deverakonda says ‘No change in my attitude before and after Liger result’

As the highly anticipated release of Family Star approaches on April 5, Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Amidst a media interaction, Vijay candidly shared that his fundamental attitude remains unchanged.

However, he did reveal a significant alteration in his approach - he mentioned he has decided to refrain from predicting the success of his movies, at least for the time being.

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda has always been confident when talking about his movies. He often predicted their success, and on several occasions, he was right. Arjun Reddy is a prime example where his prediction came true. However, not every prediction went as planned. The actor’s last year release, Liger, didn't do well at the box office.

In today's media meet, Vijay spoke briefly about this change in luck. However, he emphasized that his attitude remains the same. Despite the setback with Liger, he expressed he is still confident and committed to his work. Although, Vijay shared that because of his past mistakes, he won't be predicting the outcomes of his next two or three movies.

“No change in my attitude before and after the Liger result. The only difference is, I decided to stay away from talking about the result of a film upfront for at least three movies,” said the Kushi actor.

Family Star is scheduled for an April 5 release

Family Star is generating a significant buzz among the audience as it gears up for its release on April 5. Directed by Parasuram, renowned for his work on Geetha Govindam, the film marks Vijay Deverakonda's return to his prime form, specifically targeting the family audience. Positioned as a romantic family drama set in an Indian middle-class context, Family Star aims to resonate with a wide audience base.

Following his previous family-centric hit, Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda is once again set to charm viewers with his portrayal in this film. The cast also includes talented actors like Mrunal Thakur and Divyansha Kaushik, with music composed by Gopi Sundar, who previously worked on Geetha Govindam, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's release.

Upcoming projects of Vijay Deverakonda

Following Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda is set to embark on another big project with the acclaimed director of Jersey, Goutam Thinnanuri. Tentatively titled VD12, this action-packed film is poised to appeal to audiences across India. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela as the leading ladies, the movie promises to be a thrilling pan-Indian experience.

Adding to the excitement is the involvement of renowned music composer Anirudh, who will be creating the film's soundtrack. Produced by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, VD12 is slated for release later this year, heightening anticipation among fans eager to witness Deverakonda's next cinematic venture.

