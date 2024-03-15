Vijay Deverakonda wishes brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday; ‘First boy I’ll take with me on fight’

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram to share a picture of him with his brother Anand Deverakonda, giving us relationship goals. He extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his brother too.

By Tanmayi Sharma
Published on Mar 15, 2024  |  04:27 PM IST |  410
Everything to know about how Vijay Deverakonda wishes brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday
Vijay Deverakonda's birthday wish for brother Anand speaks volumes of their bond; see PIC (PC: Vijay Deverakonda X)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother Anand Deverakonda turned a year older today. To wish him on the big day, the Family Star actor, on social media, shared a picture of him with his brother to wish him on his big day. In the photograph, we can see the brothers flaunting their biceps, and in the caption, Vijay mentioned, "Happiest Birthday to the first boy I’ll take with me on a fight. Brother boy @ananddeverkonda I love you most (sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda is that one adorable brother who has always proved that he has the back of his little one. He has always encouraged Anand to perform well on the screen and supported all his films. Though the brothers do not belong to the filmy families, they have made a mark for themselves in the Telugu film industry. The duo often keep sharing pictures with their parents on special occasions and give us family goals. 

Vijay Deverakonda makes special wish for his brother Anand Deverakonda 


Anand Deverakonda’s work front

Anand Deverakonda scored a blockbuster hit with Baby starring Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin as well in lead roles. While he is currently awaiting the release of his next film Gam Gam Ganesha, the character poster of one of his upcoming films Duet was unveiled. 

Related Stories

Rana Daggubati reveals being jealous after seeing Nag Ashwin's Kalki2898 AD set
entertainment
Rana Daggubati reveals being jealous after seeing Nag Ashwin's Kalki2898 AD set
Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Nani at Dil Raju’s nephew’s wedding reception
entertainment
Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Nani at Dil Raju’s nephew’s wedding reception

Advertisement

The actor will play the role of Madhan in the film, written and directed by Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan. The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and Mathura Sridhar Reddy.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming projects

Speaking of Vijay Deverakonda, he is busy wrapping up his next film Family Star which is slated for release on April 5. Family Star is directed by Parasuram and has Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. The second single Kalyani Vachha Vachhaa, which was released a couple of days ago, is trending on social media and has become an instant chartbuster. Vijay will soon start shooting for a Gowtam Tinnauri directorial which will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sitara Entertainments. 

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tanmayi Sharma

As someone who breathes cinema in and out, Tanmayi writes about movies across the South. She's also

...

Credits: Vijay Deverakonda X
Advertisement

Latest Articles