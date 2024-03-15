Vijay Deverakonda wishes brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday; ‘First boy I’ll take with me on fight’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother Anand Deverakonda turned a year older today. To wish him on the big day, the Family Star actor, on social media, shared a picture of him with his brother to wish him on his big day. In the photograph, we can see the brothers flaunting their biceps, and in the caption, Vijay mentioned, "Happiest Birthday to the first boy I’ll take with me on a fight. Brother boy @ananddeverkonda I love you most (sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda is that one adorable brother who has always proved that he has the back of his little one. He has always encouraged Anand to perform well on the screen and supported all his films. Though the brothers do not belong to the filmy families, they have made a mark for themselves in the Telugu film industry. The duo often keep sharing pictures with their parents on special occasions and give us family goals.

Vijay Deverakonda makes special wish for his brother Anand Deverakonda

Anand Deverakonda’s work front

Anand Deverakonda scored a blockbuster hit with Baby starring Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin as well in lead roles. While he is currently awaiting the release of his next film Gam Gam Ganesha, the character poster of one of his upcoming films Duet was unveiled.

The actor will play the role of Madhan in the film, written and directed by Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan. The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and Mathura Sridhar Reddy.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming projects

Speaking of Vijay Deverakonda, he is busy wrapping up his next film Family Star which is slated for release on April 5. Family Star is directed by Parasuram and has Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. The second single Kalyani Vachha Vachhaa, which was released a couple of days ago, is trending on social media and has become an instant chartbuster. Vijay will soon start shooting for a Gowtam Tinnauri directorial which will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sitara Entertainments.