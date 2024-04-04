Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spark fresh dating rumors after netizens spot THIS detail

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most widely speculated couples in the industry. Rumors of their evident romance and periodic trips to one other's households frequently make headlines. However, the actors have not officially revealed their relationship. Despite several assumed indications on social media, Rashmika and Vijay have fully denied dating each other.

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay have sparked yet another rumor as they are currently in UAE on holiday. However, this plan reportedly comes on the occasion of Rashmika's upcoming birthday. Let's have a look!

Is Rashmika and Vijay vacationing together?

As reported by India.com, the rumored couple has planned a vacation to Abu Dhabi, UAE. Meanwhile, Vijay took to his social platform Instagram story and shared a clip in which he was seen promoting his upcoming film Family Star. However, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a story on her Instagram.

What made netizens more excited were the details in their simultaneous Instagram stories that connected the dots as in both the background peacock was the common element which made social media users speculate that the rumored couple was vacationing together. The pictures of their stories are getting heavily shared online as it has reignited the speculations surrounding the rumored couple's secret relationship.

It has also been reported that Vijay and Rashmika might exchange the rings on the joyous occasion of Rashmika's birthday on April 5 and Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film's theatrical release.

More about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Recently, Rashmika took to her social platform X and shared a wonderful caption to congratulate Vijay Deverakonda and the team of Family Star for the release. Later, Vijay also took to his X account and called Rashmika, “Cutest.” Earlier, there were also rumors suggesting that the actors were getting engaged in a private ceremony. However, both completely shelved the rumors as they denied getting married.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

The Arjun Reddy actor is all set to appear in his upcoming family drama opposite Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film is helmed by Parasuram Petla and bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Mrunal and Vijay the film also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, Vasuki, Ravi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

Watch Family Star official trailer

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika is now preparing for her upcoming project, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have key roles in the sequel. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors play prominent roles in the film. The upcoming action thriller is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika will star in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming drama Kubera, opposite Dhanush and Nagarjuna.