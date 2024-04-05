Family Star Twitter Review: Does Vijay-Mrunal flick live up to expectations?

Vijay Deverakonda is finally back on the big screen with his new film Family Star directed by Parasuram Petla. The movie which was initially supposed to be released earlier on Sankranti was postponed to 5th April and is now running in theaters.

The film features the story of a middle-class man, Govardhan who is a family-oriented person and strives for their welfare on a daily matter. The film also takes a look into the romantic relationship of the protagonist with Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead. Let’s dive into what the netizens have to say about the latest film and whether it is worth watching in the theaters or not.

Family Star Twitter review

Taking a look at the majority of tweets arriving for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, it seems that the film has failed to create an impact among the audience. Most of the tweets are condemning the movie for the lack of good writing in the screenplay. A user even went on to say how the film might be the first failed venture for actress Mrunal Thakur in Telugu cinema.

Although a number of tweets do criticize the film for failing to register its core emotions in a decent manner, some users and Vijay Deverakonda fans are praising the film. The users are explaining that the film does carry enough content for the film to be passed off as a family entertainer or can be a worthwhile watch for at least once in theaters.

Judging from the audience’s reception, it seems that The Family Star is getting a mixed response from the viewers. This only means time will tell whether the film will be able to generate more in terms of revenue in the coming days.

About Family Star

Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles is helmed by Parasuram Petla. The film marks the second collaboration of the actor and director after their previous film Geetha Govindam together.

The film is centered around the core emotions of a family and is also showcasing the romantic relationship developed by the leading pair. The film’s initial response may not be as good as it was expected with only some praising the film and the performances.

