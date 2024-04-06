The Family Star Box Office Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur film underwhelms; Grosses 8.3 crore in India
The opening of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's film The Family Star is low given the heavy price tag. The movie will need more than just a good trend to breakeven.
The Family Star takes a low opening of slightly over 8 crores gross at the Indian Box Office
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur fronted The Family Star, bankrolled by Dil Raju, took an underwhelming start at the box office as the movie could just gross Rs 8.30 crores at the box office in India. This total is much lower than Vijay Deverakonda's last couple of films namely Liger and Kushi, both of which opened to collections of Rs 15 crores in APTS alone.
The Family Star Takes A Low Start At The Box Office; Looks For An Upturn Over The Weekend
The low opening of The Family Star is a huge setback for Vijay Deverakonda, who has often been referred to as the future of the Telugu industry. What's more alarming is the fact that the India business is valued at Rs 38 crores while the first day share in India is just over Rs 4 crores. The film's reports are so-so and if things don't improve for the movie, it might fail to recover even 50 percent of its rights despite the long holiday period.
The Family Star Looks At Better Prospects Internationally
Internationally, the movie's performance is relatively better. Including the premieres, it has grossed in the vicinity of 500k dollars in North America. Ideally, the movie needs to do atleast 1.5 million dollars in North America for the numbers to be considered respectable.
The territorial breakdown for the India box office collections of The Family Star is as follows:
|Area
|Share
|Gross
|AP/TS
|3.60 Cr.
|7.10 Cr.
|Nizam
|1.45 Cr.
|3.30 Cr.
|Ceeded
|0.45 Cr.
|0.80 Cr.
|Andhra
|1.70 Cr.
|3 Cr.
|Rest of India
|0.50 Cr.
|1.20 Cr.
|INDIA
|4.10 Cr
|8.30 Cr.
About The Family Star
Director Parasuram Petla's 'The Family Star' is a romantic drama about the struggles of a middle-class man. We are shown how Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda), despite having two brothers, struggles to make both ends meet for his family.
The Family Star In Theatres
You can watch The Family Star at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the movie can be booked through digital or physical means.
