Anand Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish post for him 'creepy'; here's why

Anand Deverakonda is one of the most promising actors currently present in the industry. The actor has always treated his fans with his outstanding performances and memorable moments. Anand is celebrating his 32nd birthday on March 15.

Meanwhile, on the special occasion, Rashmika Mandanna who is also said to be in a rumored relationship with Vijay Deverakonda took to her social platform account and shared an unseen picture of Anand along with a birthday message.

Rashmika Mandanna wishes Anand Deverakonda

On March 15, Rashmika took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Anand Deverakonda supposedly clicked by herself and wrote, “Happiest birthday Anandaaaaa..”. In the picture, Anand can be seen in a traditional kurta while half covered, with one eye visible.

Later, Anand also took to his story section and reposted the picture. The actor wrote, “Thank you Rushieee! What is this creepy picture”. Anand Deverakonda is a brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda who made his debut in the industry with a 2019 romantic thriller Dorasani helmed by K.V.R. Mahendra.