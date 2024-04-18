Has Yuvan Shankar Raja deactivated his Instagram account due to Thalapathy Vijay's song Whistle Podu? Find out

Renowned singer-composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the biggest names in the industry. The artist, known for his commendable work in the Tamil film industry, has always mesmerized fans with his masterstrokes that have become cult classics for today's generation.

The vocalist is presently leading another significant endeavor in partnership with Thalapathy Vijay for his forthcoming movie The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). In the meantime, as per a recent update, Yuvan Shankar Raja has disabled his official Instagram account.

BGM maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja deactivates his official account

On April 18, Yuvan took to the social platform Instagram and deactivated his account abruptly without citing any reason. Many are speculating that this may have happened due to his recently released single track Whistle Podu from Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT. The song, which was released earlier, faced a lot of backlash from Thalapathy's die-hard fans as it was not up to their expectations.

Due to this, Yuvan was trolled massively by the fans of Thalapathy Vijay, who is playing the lead role in the sci-fi thriller. Meanwhile, Yuvan has not issued any statement about his sudden disappearance from social media platforms. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Check out netizen's reactions on Whistle Podu song

Advertisement

More about Yuvan Shankar Raja

Yuvan Shankar Raja is the son of music maestro legend Ilaiyaraaja, who has been a renowned name in the music industry for many decades. Yuvan began his career with the 1997 film titled Aravindhan, helmed by T. Nagarajan. The musician got his big break in 2002 as he composed songs for Dhanush's debut flick titled Thulluvadho Ilamai, helmed by Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja.

Later, the singer got many big opportunities and created a huge name for himself in the industry while achieving many benchmarks. In 2015, Yuvan created a label for himself titled U1 Records, and then in 2017, he established a production studio known as YSR Studios.

More about Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's debut collaboration, The Greatest of All Time, features an ensemble cast that includes Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mick Mohan, Prashanth, Ajmal, and many more.

Thalapathy Vijay also plays a dual character in the film, which is produced by Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Suresh, and Kalapathi S Ganesh under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Siddhartha Nuni shot the film, while Venkat Raajen edited it. The sci-fi thriller will be released in theaters on September 5, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: 'Outstanding': Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a shoutout to Janhvi Kapoor as latter's Ulajh teaser drops