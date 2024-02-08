Why is actor-host Suma Kanakala missing from small screen?

Suma, a renowned television host and actor, who known for hosting pre-release events, has maintained a low-key profile, of late. Nevertheless, her enduring popularity and warm reception from audiences persist. But where is she?

While fans of Suma are wondering where she has disappeared, her husband Rajeev Kanakala revealed something that caught the interest of many. In an article published in TeluguStop.com, it is said that Rajeev stated that Suma has started a YouTube channel and that she would like to focus on it. These statement offered insights into the factors influencing Suma's reduced television presence.

He said, “Ours is not a government job. In an unpredictable profession like ours, where situations can arise unexpectedly, we have to prioritize financial stability and family well-being as well. So, we initiated a YouTube channel featuring Suma and our children. Because of starting a YouTube channel, Suma is unable to do more programs and has reduced her TV shows.”

About Suma’s financial stability

Rajeev highlighted that they grew financially as a family only after he got married to Suma. He said, “We haven't only worked diligently to clear our family debts but also strategically acquired assets.”

He further praised Suma for her unwavering commitment to their children, ensuring she balances her demanding career with dedicated family time.

“Though Suma is busy with many programs, she never neglected the children. She used to be home by 6 and always made sure the children got all the attention and love,” said Suma’s husband during the same interview.

He also added that one notable factor contributing to Suma's reduced television presence is their concern for their children.

More about Suma

Suma Kanakala is a well-known actress as well, and a TV host. She became famous as the host of the Telugu TV game Star Mahila on ETV, which had thousands of episodes. This show has a special achievement as India's longest-lasting TV game show, running for 12 years. She made her Tollywood debut to silver screen through Jayamma Panchayathi.

