EXCLUSIVE: Krithi Shetty on Uppena winning National Film Award; ‘I'm thankful for all of it…’

Krithi Shetty, the popular Telugu actress made her debut in the industry with the blockbuster romantic drama Uppena, in 2021. The actress appeared in the role of Sangeetha aka Bebamma in the movie, which featured Vaisshnav Tej as the leading man and renowned Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial, which earned immense love from both the audiences and critics, is now making headlines again after winning the 69th National Film Award for Best Telugu Film.

Krithi Shetty on Uppena winning the National Film Award

In an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, leading lady Krithi Shetty opened up about her debut Telugu film winning the National award. The young actress, who expressed her gratitude for every blessing and lesson she received on her journey in the industry so far, also congratulated her Uppena team members for the big win.

"I'm thankful for all of it… The highs. The lows. The blessings. The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate. Everything… It’s made me who I am today! My first film receiving a national award feels like a pure blessing… HUGE thank you and congratulations to my #uppena team," said Krithi, who is on a high with the big achievement of her debut Telugu film.

About Uppena

The project, which marked the directorial debut of talented filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, is set in 2002 and revolves around the unique love story of Aasirvadham aka Aasi, a Dalit Christian young man, who falls in love with Sangeetha aka Bebamma, the daughter of an influential Zamindar named Raayanam. Vaisshnav Tej played the role of Aasi in the film, which featured Krithi Shetty as Bebamma, and Vijay Sethupathi in the role of Raayanam.

Uppena features a stellar star cast including Sai Chand, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, Gayatri Jayaraman, Mahadevan, Rajeev Kanakala, Kancharapalem Raju, Ravi Varma, Naga Mahesh, Jai Krishna, Rajsekar Aningi, and others in the supporting roles. Devi Sri Prasad composed songs and the original score for the movie, which is jointly produced by director Sukumar's home banner Sukumar Writings, and Mythri Movie Makers.

