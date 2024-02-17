Yash buys ice candy for wife Radhika Pandit from a local store and his little gesture is winning hearts for THIS reason

It is not everyday that you expect to see a superstar at a local store. But that is exactly what has happened in the case of Kannada superstar Yash. The KGF actor, lovingly addressed as the Rocking Star by his fans, was recently seen at a local grocery store.

Photos of Yash standing at the grocery store surfaced on social media and as expected, went viral as well. It is understood that the actor was buying ice candy for his dear wife and actress Radhika Pandit, while on their way to a temple for darshan. Yash’s little gesture received praise from fans all over the country. The fans praised the actor for having no airs and staying grounded, despite the superstar status that he enjoys in the state.

Yash and Radhika’s relationship

Yash and Radhika Pandit met for the first time while working on the 2007 film Nanda Gokula. The two quickly became good friends, spending quite a lot of time with each other. As in most cases, rumors quickly surfaced that they were dating, which only intensified post their third film Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari.

Eventually, the duo got engaged in 2016, and tied the knot on 9th December, 2016. Their wedding was a rather intimate affair, attended by only the closest friends and family. The lovely couple are also parents to two adorable children, named Arya and Yatharv. Yash and Radhika often take to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into their lives, sharing picturess, videos and more via social media.

Yash on the work front

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s celebrated action entertainer, KGF: Chapter 2, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj and more in prominent roles. The film, which was released in 2022, garnered widespread acclaim for the storyline, as well as the performances of the lead actors.

The actor will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming film, titled Toxic. It is understood that the film will be a mass action entertainer, set in the backdrop of the Goan Mafia. Further, it is understood that Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan have been approached for prominent roles in the film as well. However, the makers are yet to confirm officially if the Bollywood stars have agreed to be a part of the film.

