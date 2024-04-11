Eid 2024: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit celebrate in style; extend wishes to fans

Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is undoubtedly a name that needs no introduction. The former actor has been a support for her better half on the personal and professional front. On the other hand, Radhika Pandit, wife of renowned Pan-Indian superstar Yash has been a life support for her husband and kids.

Meanwhile, on the special occasion of Eid-Ul Fitr, Namrata and Radhika took to their social platforms and extended warm wishes to all in a charming style.

Namrata Shirodkar wishes fans Eid Mubarak

On April 11, Namrata took to her social platform Instagram, and shared pictures in a beautiful avatar. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”

In the picture, Namrata was seen in a beautiful Pink Jaipuri attire with silver embroidery. She chose a maang tika and a nose ornament that accentuated her outfit.

Soon after her post surfaced online, fans and well-wishers took to her comments section and expressed their happiness after seeing Namrata in a new avatar. A fan wrote, “Omg So pretty pretty.” Another fan took to the comments and wished, “Eid Mubarak Namrata ma'am. Eid Mubarak.”

Radhika Pandit’s blessings for Eid

On the evening of April 10, Radhika Pandit took to her social platform Instagram, and shared pictures from her previous post. Radhika wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone!”

Pandit shared a bunch of pictures of her in an elegant green-colored saree. She paired a set of traditional gold jewelry that lifted the charm of the overall look.

More about Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar is a former actor who has appeared in numerous acclaimed films. She married Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on February 10, 2005. The couple met on the sets of their 2000 film Vamsi, directed by B. Gopal, and dated for over 5 years before getting married. They are blessed with two wonderful children - a son Gautam and a daughter Sitara.

More about Radhika Pandit

Radhika Pandit began her career on television, collaborating with Yash on the show Nandagokula, and the two eventually developed feelings for each other. After a period of dating, they got married on December 9, 2016. The couple is blessed with two kids, a son named Yatharv, and a daughter, Ayra.

The Sandalwood stars collaborated on several projects, including Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Moggina Manasu, Drama, and Santhu Straight Forward.

ALSO READ: Is Manisha Koirala to return as Ishwarya in Kamal Haasan's Indian sequel?