Yash, SS Rajamouli attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Sri Amrutheswari Temple in Bellary; seek blessings

February 29th is quite an auspicious occasion for the people in and around Bellary, for the highly awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Sri Amrutheswara Temple is all set to take place today. The ceremony which started this morning was attended by devotees from all around the country.

Amidst the sea of devotees, two of the most prominent faces in South Indian cinema were seen as well. Ace director SS Rajamouli was seen earlier today at the temple seeking blessings from the deity, along with his wife Rama Rajamouli. The RRR director was seen in a traditional dhoti, and scarf.

Check out the pics below:

Rocking star Yash graces Pran Pratishtha ceremony

SS Rajamouli was not the only prominent face to attend the auspicious event. KGF star Yash, was also seen visiting the temple in Bellary later on. The actor is known to be highly spiritual, and is often seen heading to temples as well. Several videos of the actor visiting the temple have surfaced on social media, where he can be seen surrounded by locals attempting to catch a glimpse of the star. Yash was seen donning a green kurta, as well as a blue turban over his head.

Check out the video below:

On the workfront

SS Rajamouli is currently working on his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu in the lead, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film marks the first collaboration between the actor and director and is said to go on floors later this year.

Advertisement

SSMB29 is touted to be a jungle adventure film, taking place on a large scale. Additionally, it is also said that the film has mythological and epic connections, which is considered to be a trademark of the director. Furthermore, as per speculations, Mahesh Babu’s character is inspired by Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana.

As for Yash, he will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming film titled Toxic. It is understood that the film is an action entertainer, and is set against the backdrop of the Goan Mafia. Further, as per reports, Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan have been approached for prominent roles in the film as well. However, the makers are yet to confirm the official cast and crew of the film.