SSMB29: Is Mahesh Babu asked to avoid public gatherings for SS Rajamouli directorial?

Mahesh Babu is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry at present. The actor, who is fresh off the success of his latest film Guntur Kaaram, is currently preparing for his next film with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Undoubtedly, SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, with fans eagerly waiting for even the slightest update related to the film. As per the latest reports by TOI, Mahesh Babu has begun preparations to get into character, and SS Rajamouli has asked the actor to stay away from public gatherings in the coming months as he wants to keep the actor’s look in the film a secret. Nonetheless, it is speculated that the RRR director wants to have a grand introduction of the character, something that cinephiles around the world will be looking forward to.

What we know about SSMB29 so far

SSMB29 marks the first collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The film is touted to be a jungle adventure film, and is expected to take place in a grand scale, having connections to mythology and epics, which is a trademark of the director. Additionally, it is also understood that the story, as well as Mahesh Babu’s character, will be inspired by Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana.

Earlier this month, there were speculations that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Speaking about the film at the Toronto Film Festival, Rajamouli mentioned that it will be an action adventure film that is comparable with James Bond or Indiana Jones, but with Indian roots. Additionally, Mahesh Babu had also gone to Germany, where he went to train for the film. As per reports, the film is slated to go on floors by April or May this year.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu on the workfront

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ action flick, Guntur Kaaram. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu and more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine creations, and the music has been composed by Thaman S. Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod crank the film’s camera while Naveen Nooli takes care of the film’s editing.The film garnered mixed to negative reviews at the time of release by fans and critics.

ALSO READ: SSMB29 BUZZ: SS Rajamouli ropes in Indonesian actress for Mahesh Babu starrer? Here's what we know