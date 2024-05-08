Jennifer Winget is popularly recognized for her stint in Dill Mill Gayye, where she essayed the role of Dr. Riddhima Gupta. With her exceptional performances and evergreen beauty, she captivated the hearts of the audience. She was recently featured in a courtroom drama, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, alongside Karan Wahi.

Recently, Jennifer dropped a series of pictures with her co-star, revealing the real script behind the superhit scenes of the rom-com.

Jennifer Winget’s doze of behind-the-scenes

Just a few hours back, Jennifer dropped a string of pictures from the sets of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, where she is seen having fun times with her co-stars, Karan Wahi and Reem Sameer Shaikh.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “Unexpected laughs, genuine bonds - that’s the real script behind the scenes!”

In the pictures, Jennifer is seen wearing a white crop V-neck button-down shirt with a white camisole. She paired it with a comfortable sky-blue color wide-leg pants. Reem can be seen outshining in the formal look, as she wore a bright yellow blazer, with a flower-printed white top and a blue pair of jeans.

However, Karan is wearing a stand collar blackish-grey shirt with a white t-shirt under it, along with regular grey jeans. Overall, he is radiating a dapper look.

The pictures reflect the comfort and healthy bond the trio shares, which works as the doze to their on-screen camaraderie.

Fans’ and celebs’ reactions

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, Sehban Azim commented. “Mine mine mine!” Eklavya Sood wrote, “Major FOMO.”

Meanwhile, the fans poured their love for Jennifer in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Jennifer is so freaking pretty I refuse to believe that she is real.” Another user commented, “Jennifer Winget u look stunning and beautiful as always.”

More about Jennifer Winget

Jennifer’s career skyrocketed with her character of Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye. However, she has been a part of many shows; some of her notable works are Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannah, and others. Currently she is appearing in Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani.

