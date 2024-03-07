Stray Kids' Felix makes runway debut alongside Squid Game fame Jung Ho Yeon at 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Stray Kids' Felix took the fashion world by storm at the Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. Following his appointment as the house ambassador of a luxury brand, Felix made a striking runway debut, confidently strutting alongside actress Jung Ho Yeon as they led the finale.

Stray Kids' Felix took the fashion world by storm as he made his sensational runway debut at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 Ready-to-Wear show during Paris Fashion Week. Named the newest house ambassador for the brand, Felix showcased his modeling prowess with confidence, strutting down the catwalk with flair.

The rapper not only impressed the audience with his charismatic presence but also led the show's finale alongside Squid Game star and fellow ambassador Jung Ho Yeon. Sporting a white and gray ensemble, Felix exuded an undeniable charm that captured everyone's attention.

Social media platforms and online communities buzzed with excitement as videos and photos of Felix flooded the internet following the show. This runway debut marks a significant milestone for Felix, who joined forces with Louis Vuitton in the summer of 2023, aligning himself with global icons like Zendaya, BTS's J-Hope, and model-actor Jung Ho Yeon. Felix's impactful presence and collaboration with a prestigious brand continue solidifying his status as a rising fashion icon in the K-pop scene.

Moreover, the brand’s global ambassador, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who graced a front-row seat at the show, was seen cheering on fellow idol Felix as he strutted down the ramp.

Stray Kids members at 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Stray Kids members have been making waves during Fashion Month, showcasing their individual styles at various high-profile events. I.N embraced the chic elegance of a long black leather coat, while Seungmin turned heads with a bold fuzzy lime green shirt featuring a dramatic bow detail.

Earlier in Milan, Hyunjin made a statement in a sleek black suit and matching black nail polish, joining actress Anne Hathaway for memorable snapshots. Stray Kids continues captivating the global fashion scene as fashion-forward ambassadors with their distinctive and trendsetting looks.

