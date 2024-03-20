Happy Hyunjin Day: From Psycho to Play with Fire; 6 must-watch performances of Stray Kids' multitalented member

As Stray Kids' Hyunjin marks his 24th birthday on March 20, let's honor his versatility with a countdown of his top 5 stage performances. From fierce charisma to breathtaking moves, Hyunjin's versatility shines bright in every moment.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin turns 24

Hyunjin, born on March 20, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea, is a multifaceted talent known as the main dancer, rapper, and visual of the renowned K-pop group Stray Kids. His journey to stardom began when JYP Entertainment scouted him during a shopping trip with his mother in middle school. Despite entering the industry without prior skills, Hyunjin dedicated himself to training for two years before making his debut.

Since his debut with Stray Kids in March 2018, Hyunjin has continuously impressed audiences with his dynamic performances and captivating stage presence. His versatility shines through various projects, from choreographing dance performances to composing and releasing his original songs. Despite facing challenges, including a hiatus due to school bullying allegations, which were later proven to be false, Hyunjin's passion for music and performance remained unwavering.

Notably, Hyunjin's talent extends beyond music, as evidenced by his role as a fixed MC on Show Music Core and his collaborations with renowned luxury brands. His distinctive dancing style, characterized by theatricality and seamless transitions between fluidity and sharpness, sets him apart in the industry. Additionally, his trendy visuals, often a topic of discussion among fans, and his hopelessly romantic paintings, further contribute to his allure and popularity.

Throughout his career, Hyunjin has demonstrated his dedication to his craft, continuously evolving as an artist and contributing significantly to Stray Kids' success. His contributions extend beyond performances, with several self-composed songs and choreographed dances showcasing his creativity and artistic prowess. As of March 2024, Hyunjin's impact on the music industry is evident, with 25 registered songs under his name in the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

In essence, Hyunjin's journey is a testament to hard work, resilience, and talent. As he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his exceptional skills and passion for music, his future in the industry remains promising, promising further growth and success for both himself and Stray Kids.

Top 5 stage performances of Stray Kids’ Hyunjin to celebrate his birthday

1. Psycho fan cam

Hyunjin's rendition of Red Velvet's hit song Psycho alongside 00-liners ASTRO's Sanha, Bomin, and Daehwi in July 2020 left fans mesmerized. His solo fan cam, capturing his breathtaking performance, has since garnered over 12 million views, a testament to his captivating presence and skillful execution. With his dynamic dance moves and charismatic stage presence, Hyunjin's rendition of Psycho not only showcased his versatility but also solidified his status as a standout performer in the K-pop industry. Fans continue to revisit the fan cam, drawn to Hyunjin's undeniable talent and magnetic charm, making it a cherished highlight in his repertoire of performances.

2. Artist of the Month: Motley Crew (Cover) performance

In his October 2021 performance, Hyunjin exemplified why he earned the title of Artist of the Month. His rendition of Motley Crew showcased his exceptional talent and charisma. With effortless swag, he embodied the essence of the song, delivering mesmerizing choreography that captivated audiences. Hyunjin's dynamic moves and natural stage presence solidified his reputation as a dancing virtuoso, leaving an indelible mark on the performance landscape.

3. Play With Fire - Sam Tinnesz ft. Yacht Money (Choreography)

In his captivating rendition of Play With Fire, Hyunjin showcases his boundless talent and artistic evolution. With each movement, he ignites the stage, exuding fiery passion and intensity. Through his choreography, Hyunjin skillfully portrays a spectrum of emotions, from vulnerability to assertiveness, weaving together a compelling narrative. His commitment to perfection and continuous growth is evident as he flawlessly executes intricate moves, mesmerizing viewers with his artistry.

4. SAAY - CIRCLE ft. Tish Hyman (Cover)

In 2021, Hyunjin's electrifying performance on Show! Music Core alongside SF9's Chani and IZ*ONE's MinJu left audiences in awe. Beginning with a captivating solo, Hyunjin immediately grabbed attention, donning a blindfold to start his routine with a powerful display of movement. As the performance unfolded, he skillfully removed the blindfold, revealing his eyes and delivering a mesmerizing showcase of vocals and dance prowess. With impeccable body control, powerful pops, and remarkable musicality, Hyunjin demonstrated his versatility and artistry on stage. His dynamic presence and ability to convey emotion through movement made for a truly unforgettable performance, leaving viewers spellbound from start to finish.

5. When the party’s over - Billie Eilish (Choreography)

Hyunjin's rendition of Billie Eilish's When the Party's Over was a captivating display of both his modern dance mastery and choreographic talents. With a deep understanding of the song's emotional core, Hyunjin sought to convey the profound sense of emptiness often felt after a concert. Through his poignant performance, he skillfully translated this sentiment into movement, eliciting a powerful and heartfelt response from viewers. Hyunjin's ability to infuse each step with raw emotion and his impeccable execution of choreography resonated deeply, capturing the hearts of many with his poignant interpretation of the song.

