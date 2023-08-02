Stray Kids: Six of eight members open personal Instagram accounts garnering over 1 million followers each

Stray Kids members open up their individual Instagram profiles garnering millions of followers in just a few hours of its announcement. On August 2, the group's official Twitter announced the members starting their personal Instagram pages. 6 out of 8 Members Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N are all set to show their solo social media activities through their accounts. Lee Know and Han are yet to open their account, however, there is no confirmation if they would or not.

Stray Kids' members opened personal Instagram accounts

JYP Entertainment's boy group members have finally launched their individual Instagram pages. Members are on a new journey to give their updates through their own accounts. Millions of fans have already rushed to their profiles to follow them, including the K-pop group's members as they all followed each other.

Bang Chan's profile

The eldest member and the leader of the K-pop group named his profile in a very very unique way as he flipped the letters of his name to make his username sound different which is called gnabnahc. He posted a post with four photos and captioned, "All smiles and positive energy".

Changbin's profile

One of the very talented rappers of the group is known as the man of his principles. He is called the jutdae which means man of his principles and decided to keep his name as jutdwae making fans burst into laughter as the former was already a taken name and he had to add W in it.

Hyunjin's profile

The visual king of the group kept it simple with his username and shared two boyfriend material pictures. He named his account hynjinnnn.

Felix

Blue-haired Felix did a mix of his Korean name and English name which is Yong Bok and Felix respectively. He blended the two to get his username yong.lixx.

Seungmin

The honey voice singer named his profile as miniverse.___, this would be Seungmin's mini-universe.

I.N

The maknae of the group used his birth date 2 indicating the month of February and 8 his birthday to make his username i.2.n.8. The adorable member has shared a few pictures from JYP Entertainment's practice room.

