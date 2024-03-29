‘Taken in 30 minutes’: BTS’ V surprises fans by revealing duration of his concept photoshoot for single FRI(END)S

BTS' V recently shared a post on his Instagram, engaging in a conversation with his photographer and friend Kim Hee June. The duo discussed V's FRI(END)S concept photoshoot, with V revealing the duration of the shoot in the chat conversation, which he then shared on his story. Fans were pleasantly surprised by the minimal time it took for the entire shoot to unfold.

BTS' V reveals FRI(END)S concept photoshoot duration

Concept photos are typically captured before a song or album release, offering a glimpse into the theme of the upcoming music. They are aptly named as they convey the concept or visual theme through the imagery. Similarly, BTS' V recently had a concept photoshoot for his new single FRI(END)S, which garnered appreciation from fans for its visually stunning and aesthetic qualities. In the screenshot of the Instagram chat with his photographer and friend Kim Hee June, they discussed the details of the photoshoot.

During their discussion, Hee June revealed that they didn't even spend 30 minutes taking pictures, yet it felt like they had been shooting for over two nights and three days, indicating the gorgeous outcome of the photos. In response, V, as translated by @haruharu on Twitter, chuckled and remarked, "kekekekkee seriously, we only took photos for 30 minutes, but the quality is amazing!!!! I was thinking that, too." Hee June added that as V currently serves in the military, so he should create good, fond memories, return safely, and always prioritize his health.

Over the screenshot of the chat, V added the text, "No, really, I was thinking about it again... How can such high-quality pictures be captured in just 30 minutes... Seriously, Hee June Hyung." Upon seeing this text from V, fans took to social media to express that the ease with which such incredible photos were clicked is solely due to V's stunning and photogenic visuals.

In another story tagging Hee June, V shared a picture of the moon and expressed feeling overwhelmed with emotions. He expressed his desire to become Hee Jun hyung's student or disciple. V further conveyed, "Heejunie hyung, when I come out of the military, can you accept me as your assistant?" This comes as no surprise as The Love Me Again singer has time and again showcased his love of photography. The endearing bond between the two melted the hearts of fans.

BTS' V's recent activities

BTS' V returned with his highly anticipated digital single, FRI(END)S, making waves upon its release on March 15. The track swiftly became a sensation, with the music video amassing over 10 million views on YouTube in just over 24 hours. Then, on March 26, around midnight, FRI(END)S made its entry onto this week's Billboard Hot 100, debuting impressively at no. 65. Fans celebrated the singer's latest achievement, as it marked his fourth solo entry on the chart.

This digital single marks V's highly-anticipated comeback following his debut solo album Layover and his collaborative track with American singer UMI, titled wherever u r. With an incredible color palette, captivating cinematography, and V's praiseworthy acting skills complemented by his angelic voice, FRI(END)S is undeniably a masterpiece.

