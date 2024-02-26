BTS’ V’s Layover creates new milestone as first album by Korean soloist surpassing 80M Spotify streams on all tracks

BTS’ V released his debut studio album titled Layover on Septemeber 8, 2023. After almost 170 days, the album created a new history, with a total of almost 1.2 Billion Spotify streams.

BTS’ V’s Layover is first album by K-soloist to achieve 80M Spotify streams on all songs

According to the updated data on February 26, Layover by BTS’ V reached a new milestone by surpassing 80M streams on Spotify. All the tracks from the album have managed to achieve the feat, making it the first-ever album by a Korean soloist to create this historical moment.

Upon receiving the news, fans were overwhelmed with joy and excitement. ARMYs rejoiced by congratulating the K-pop icon on various social media platforms. It was truly a magical moment for all BTS fans worldwide. They have showered the idol with immense support and praise. It is to be expected the iconic BTS vocalist will continue to win the hearts of his fans with his charming voice.

About BTS' V's album Layover

V released the album Layover on Septemeber 8, 2023. This studio album comprises six tracks that were penned by V himself - the title track Slow Dancing, two pre-releases Love Me Again and Rainy Days, b-sides Blue and For Us, and a piano version of Slow Dancing.

Advertisement

V’s soulful voice, combined with whimsical pop, contemporary R&B, and addictive Jazz, this album was hailed a masterpiece, earning notable recognition shortly after its release.

In the 2023 MAMA Awards, Layover bagged a nomination for Album of the Year, while the track Love Me Again was nominated as Best Vocal Performance by a Male Soloist and Song of the Year.

According to Hanteo, the album’s commercial performance was also remarkable, earning V over 1.67 million album sales in the first week of its release. The melodious tracks of Layover are the result of many efforts for two years by the K-pop idol.

In December 2023, V became the first K-pop idol to earn 60 million Spotify streams on all the tracks of Layover. He continued the steak and finally achieved a bigger feat of 80 million streams, making it the first K-pop male act to do so.

BTS' V's military enlistment

Meanwhile, V is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment, along with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. He joined the service with RM on December 11, 2023. Their joint discharge is expected to take place on June 10, 2025, when V will reconvene with the remaining BTS members and possibly resume the group activities.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Know BTS' inspiring journey: From humble start with No More Dreams to meteoric rise with Love Yourself, Dynamite, more